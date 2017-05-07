Gardendale PD creates safe place for purchase exchange

Related Coverage Suspects arrested after reportedly luring robbery victims with fake Craigslist post

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Gardendale Police Department is trying to make online shopping at sites like OfferUp and Craigslist safer.

Online storefrons like Craigslist, OfferUp and Ebay offer a convenient way to buy and sell things to anyone who might be interested, but sometimes the transaction calls for an in-person exchange. Unfortunately, there are people out there who might take advantage.

On May 2, CBS42 reported two men had been arrested and charged with robbery after police say they lured a buyer with a fake Craigslist ad.

Now the Gardendale Police Department is offering up a solution: a meet up post in the parking lot outside the department that’s under 24 hour video surveillance.

In a Facebook post, the police department also offered the station lobby.

“If they’re selling something, they’re actually going to be safe in selling it, actually making the transaction,” said Glennis Points, who was shopping in Gardendale. “And it gives the person who’s buying it a sense of confidence that they might actually receive what they’re trying to buy and the exchange goes safely.”

Others suggested the spot could be used for other things as well, like meeting a blind date or as a meeting spot for divorced parents to swap custody of children.

“I used to be a a Gardendale police officer and we’d have to meet families on occasion to make sure that the swapping of kids was done properly and within regs and order so yeah I can see it being used for that as well,” said Points.

The Gardendale Police Department is located at 1309 Decatur Highway.