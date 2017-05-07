Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times outside party

BESSEMER, Ala (WIAT): A male is in critical condition after being shot multiple times, says Sgt. Cortice Miles of Bessemer Police.

Miles says officers responded to the 900 block of 19th Street North on a call of a person shot around 2:00am, Sunday. Responding officers found a man suffering multiple shots to his chest and lower body outside of a nightclub. The victim was transported to the hospital a listed in critical condition.

Miles says officers learned a party was taking place inside of the nightclub as the shooting happened. Detectives arrived on scene and identified a suspect. A few hours later the suspect was arrested is currently being held in the Bessemer City Jail.

Miles reports the suspect has not been officially charged at this time and a vehicle along with some shell casings were recovered from the scene. Officers believe the party did not have anything to do with the shooting outside.