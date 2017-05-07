Officials searching for missing Shelby County man

DUNNAVANT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing man.

43-year-old Timothy Norwood was reported missing from Beechwood Trail in Dunnavant on Sunday, May 7, 2017. He has been missing since 2:00 p.m. Saturday and was last known to be wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

His vehicle was found near Mimosa Road and Arlington Drive. Deputies and fire personnel are looking in this area now.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Mr. Norwood. Please call 911 or the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-669-4181 if you see Mr. Norwood or know his location.