One dead after shooting on campus at the University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Overnight, Tuscaloosa Police Officers and University of Alabama Police Officers responded to a shooting call in the parking lot of the 600 block of Paul W. Bryant Drive. They found Branden Moss, 23, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to DCH and pronounced dead.

Witnesses told investigators that a fight broke out in the parking lot across from the 3000 Bar at 2 a.m. where approximately four black males assaulted another black male. Afterwards, Moss walked over and helped the assault victim. He was then approached by one of the subjects. Another subject not involved in the initial assault then shot Moss.

After interviewing multiple witnesses and reviewing video footage from the area, investigators took Markis Russell, 26, into custody and have charged him with murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and certain persons forbidden to possess pistol.

UA sent an email to the campus at 3:41 a.m. “Police don’t believe there’s a threat to campus,” it read. “Use caution and remain alert.”