Talladega, Ala. (WIAT) — It all came down to the final lap. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. passed Kyle Busch on the overtime lap of the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway to take home his first victory at NASCAR’s biggest and baddest track.

Stenhouse Jr. becomes the first driver since Jeff Gordon in 2007 to start at the pole position and win the race.