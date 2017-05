PHENIX CITY, Ala (WIAT): Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer involved shooting involving the Phenix City Police Department, Sunday, says Corporal Jess Thornton of ALEA.

Thornton says this investigation was requested by the Cheif of Phenix City Police and the Russell County District Attorney’s Office.

No further information is available at this time.