15-year-old Cullman boy killed in head-on crash

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A community is mourning one of their own Monday after a head-on collision took the life of a 15-year-old boy, according to reports.

The crash on CR-222 involved three vehicles. According to officials who spoke to the Cullman Times, the victim’s mother was also injured in the crash; she was the driver. A second driver was also injured, and troopers told the Times he was not wearing a seatbelt. The third driver was not injured. The teen was reportedly a student at Cullman High School.

CBS 42 is working to learn more information from officials. This story will be updated.