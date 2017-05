BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 2-year-old child was injured Monday morning, police say.

The toddler suffered a gunshot wound to the hand. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital and is expected to be okay.

Birmingham police are on the scene of the shooting in the 1400 block of Hugh Denman Drive. CBS42 is working to learn more about what happened. This story will be updated.