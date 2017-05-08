4th annual Steel City Jazz Festival scheduled for June 2-3 in Linn Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 20 acclaimed artists will perform at the 4th annual Steel City Jazz Festival this year.

The festival will be in Linn Park on June 2-3. Artists such as David Sanborn and Jeffrey Osborne are slated to perform, with the Mighty O’Jays headlining.

Festival organizer Cedric Allen says with all of the names lined up for this year, he doesn’t know who concert goers will anticipate more.

“I find it awfully hard for anyone to pick one artist over another, they are all such amazing musicians and performers,” Allen said. “You can’t ask for anything better talent wise.”

See the full lineup and purchase tickets at the Steel City Jazz Festival website.