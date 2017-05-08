Ashley’s Mom Monday: Jimmie Johnson, NASA and NASCAR

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s amazing experiences like Talladega that give kids the chance to see not only their favorite driver but also learn about the importance STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) plays in the fast-paced fun of NASCAR.

All kids know that in NASCAR the fastest car wins….and Sunday, they learned that speed not only plays a role in racing but in launching rockets into space too.

Excitement filled the International Motorsports Hall of Fame walls as Jimmie Johnson answered questions for youngsters and NASA showed how science is essential to the sport of racing.

Partnerships like the one between NASA and NASCAR help to cultivate and inspire our next generation of dreamers and explorers. Anytime we can link a child’s passions right to the knowledge of how it all works, there is a true opportunity to unlock a world of imagination, and perhaps even a life-long interest in STEM.

Plus, kids weren’t the only ones having fun while learning; their parents enjoyed meeting their race car heroes as well.