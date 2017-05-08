Coyotes terrorizing Highland Lakes neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– People living in the Highland Lakes area have growing fears of coyotes, sparked by a number of recent sightings.

In the past 2 weeks, residents say they have had 3 separate encounters with coyotes. Gina Adams lives in the neighborhood and says she was walking her dog one night, when a coyote jumped onto the sidewalk and starred her down.

“He starred at me for a moment, started walking off and then he turned back around and looked at me” says Adams. “I know his head stood probably above my waist”.

Critters Control of Central Alabama says if it becomes a real issue, they work with law enforcement to come up with a humane way to get rid of the coyotes. Shooting them is their last resort.

As these communities have built up over the years, wildlife has had nowhere to go. They stay in the area. People are worried about their pets, because coyotes hunt them for food.

“A lab that was attacked just not too far up the street. I really don’t know if it made it. It was in pretty bad shape at that point” says Adams.

Highland Lakes residents have contacted animal control. The next step is to see what plan of action can be put in place to hopefully cit down on these sightings.