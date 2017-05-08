FBI searching for suspect after robbery in Madison

By Published:

MADISON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham FBI is searching for a robbery suspect after an incident that took place on Monday morning, according to a release from the organization.

According to the bureau, the suspect walked into the North Alabama Educators Credit Union on the 7500 block of Highway 72 West at around 9 a.m. The suspect reportedly approached one of the tellers while wearing sunglasses and stated that he would like to make a withdrawal.

The suspect then allegedly handed the teller a note demanding money, then received money and left in an unknown direction.

The FBI is searching for a black male in gray sweatpants, a white t-shirt, and a gray hooded sweatshirt that stands about 6′ tall. They’re asking anyone with any information to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Huntsville Resident Agency of the FBI at (256) 539-1711.

