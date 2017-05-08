Former Hillcrest High student remembered after Tuscaloosa murder

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Friends are remembering a 23-year-old Tuscaloosa young man who was shot and killed on Sunday.

Branden Moss was trying to help break up a fight when the fatal shots were fired. Brad Armstrong is saddened about the tragic death of his former student. Armstrong is the Assistant Principal at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa.

“Branden was the kind of kid you want your kids to be like. He was just a likable kid,” Armstrong said. “As he walked through the halls, he was always smiling and speaking to everyone as he walked by. He was just a kid you wanted to speak to. Not only that, but Branden would come back to Hillcrest High after he graduated in 2012 and everybody wanted to see him. Everyone loved him.”

Moss played on the football team during his high school years and was a popular student. After graduating, he attended the University of West Alabama then transferred to UA in Tuscaloosa.

Moss was engaged and had a young daughter. His close friend, Terrance Dedrick, is hurting because of his friend’s death.

“Anybody who knew Branden loved Branden, he was always a joy to be around making everybody laugh,” Dedrick said. “They know how much he loved his daughter and his fiancé.”

Investigators with the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit said Moss was shot and killed around 2 a.m. Sunday morning in a parking lot across the street from a bar on Paul W. Bryant Drive. 26-year-old Markis Russell has been arrested and charged with murder.

Armstrong says he is having a difficult time grieving the loss.

“I think the toughest thing was losing such a great ambassador for everything we try to do here at Hillcrest high school,” Armstrong said.

Funeral arrangements for Branden Moss have not been set.