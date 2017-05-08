Gun rights groups fighting for passage of Senate Bill 24

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — One of the most hotly debated topics in this legislative session has been a bill dealing with concealed carry in Alabama.

Senate Bill 24 would repeal the requirement that gun owners who want to carry concealed weapons get a permit through the sheriff’s office.

The relaxed gun law is a move many gun rights groups want to see.

“The second amendment gives you the right to carry a pistol without your rights being infringed. Our founding fathers said you shouldn’t be restricted in any way, that’s the purpose of shall not be infringed,” Bruce Wade, Bama Carry Coordinator of Jefferson and Shelby County. “That’s what we’re fighting for, to get those rights back, rather than having to purchase a permit.”

The group held its monthly on Monday night, with guest speaker Alice Martin. Martin, a former US Attorney, is running for Alabama Attorney General in the June 2018 elections.

“That is certainly a move that is occurring throughout the United States, and one that this group is in support of,” Martin said.

CBS 42 News asked Martin if she thinks SB42 is a good move forward.

“I think it can be, yes,” she said.

The bill passed the House, but is stalled in the Senate. With limited days left in this legislative session, it is not clear if the bill has a chance of passing.