CAMDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for an inmate they say escaped from the Camden Work Release Center this morning.

Michael Oneal Bynum was arrested for burglary and is serving a 20-year sentence. He was last seen wearing an all white state-issued uniform.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.