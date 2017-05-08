Motion allowing Gardendale to form its own school system draws concerns from the NAACP Legal Defense Fund

By Published:

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The NAACP Legal Defense Fund is trying to reverse the decision to allow Gardendale to form its own school system.

Former judge U.W. Clemon is representing plaintiffs living outside of the school limits. He is concerned they may not have access to the same resources if the county students can no longer go to the high school in Gardendale.

The judge will allow the community to form its own school system if it meets certain requirements. The judge found race to be a factor in the decision to split. Clemon worries it could be a step backward in the area’s desegregation efforts.

“When the court finds the existence of race discrimination,” Clemon said. “We believe the court is under an obligation to bring that discrimination to an end.”

CBS 42 News reached out to the Gardendale City Schools Superintendent, but we have not received a response so far.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s