Motion allowing Gardendale to form its own school system draws concerns from the NAACP Legal Defense Fund

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The NAACP Legal Defense Fund is trying to reverse the decision to allow Gardendale to form its own school system.

Former judge U.W. Clemon is representing plaintiffs living outside of the school limits. He is concerned they may not have access to the same resources if the county students can no longer go to the high school in Gardendale.

The judge will allow the community to form its own school system if it meets certain requirements. The judge found race to be a factor in the decision to split. Clemon worries it could be a step backward in the area’s desegregation efforts.

“When the court finds the existence of race discrimination,” Clemon said. “We believe the court is under an obligation to bring that discrimination to an end.”

CBS 42 News reached out to the Gardendale City Schools Superintendent, but we have not received a response so far.