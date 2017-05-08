Swing stolen, park vandalized in Adamsville

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Adamsville neighbors and city leaders are frustrated after vandalism and a theft from a park undergoing a makeover.

Sometime over the weekend someone stole a brand new swing from Spring Street Park.

The theft will delay future park improvements, the mayor said.

“Somebody stealing a swing from a park, tells me something is wrong in this society. You’re taking from the kids at this point,” said Mayor Pam Palmer.

Palmer said the city has worked hard to spruce up the park. According to Palmer, vandals also recently damaged a tree trunk that had been carved into a chair. The weekend theft was less than two weeks after the cedar swing was installed.

“I was enjoying those swings for a while, and now they’re gone,” said Linda Boone.

Boone often comes to the park with her grandchildren. She was disheartened to learn about the theft.

The city has taken down the second swing before it becomes a target. Leaders will paint it an “identifiable” color.

“It makes it harder for everybody and it just makes me sick that somebody would take the time to come and take stuff like that, it just don’t make sense to me,” said Boone.

Fixing up the tennis court and installing a splash pad are on the list of park improvements, planned in phases.

“The council approves funding little by little for each piece of the project, so now this piece of the projects not complete, that’s going to slow up our progress,” said Palmer.

The mayor said to expect at least a two week delay in the other phases of the project.

“Think about the kids, we’re trying to do something good here,” said Palmer

Adamsville Police are going through surveillance video to see if there are any images of the suspect or suspects.

To report any tips or suspicious activity, call Adamsville Police.