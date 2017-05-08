Tonight at 10: What Alabama kids say parents will be ‘so shocked to find out’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — When it comes to drug and alcohol use during adolescence, how much has changed since parents were in school? Since sometimes kids can be a little secretive when it comes to tough topics, CBS 42 got together several panels of students from all over central Alabama.

The kids range in age from elementary to high school students. We found they can be a little more candid when they are talking about those topics with their peers.

We asked if they thought their parents would be shocked to know how often young people are drinking or using drugs. The answer was a resounding, yes.

”My mom told me she grew up in a high school where that didn’t happen,” said 15-year-old Grace. ”My parents would be so shocked to find out. I know kids I go to church with and I see their Snapchats. One thing, that’s the problem, Snapchats. That’s where people post their smoking and anything like that. They’ll post it on there and I know so many kids that go to my church and just do all these horrible things.”

Three different panels of students also talked about times when they had seen marijuana at school. Don’t miss hearing what they have to say in our special report, “If My Parents Only Knew: Drugs and Alcohol” Monday night at 10, and tune in every night at 10 this week to catch the whole “If My Parents Only Knew” series.