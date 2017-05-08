Walker County woman slashed by knife-wielding attacker

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a woman said a man attacked her with a knife Sunday morning.

Madison Lucciano said she was driving along Alabama Highway 195 through the Manchester community, just outside of Jasper. It was almost 3 a.m.

Lucciano ran out of gas and pulled over. Fortunately, her friend’s house was only a few blocks from where she stopped, so she walked to the house to get a gas tank.

When she returned to the car and started pouring gas in the tank, things began to go south. “I heard

“I heard gravel crunch, and I stopped,” Lucciano said. “And there he was.”

She told CBS42 that she saw a man standing behind her with a knife.

“I threw the gas can and put my hands out, and that’s when he kind of slashed (my hand),” Lucciano said. “I darted around and jumped in the car and sped off.”

Lucciano said she had just enough gas in her car to get to a nearby hospital, where she received several stitches in her hand.

“I thought it was a lot worse than it is because there was so much blood pouring down my arm,” Lucciano said.

The victim filed a report with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff James Underwood told CBS 42 that the case was assigned to an investigator Monday morning, who is actively looking into the case.

Underwood pointed out, however, that this case will be difficult to solve. Lucciano said she did not know the attacker, and since she got away so quickly, she did not have a good description for investigators. She did say that the knife-wielding man had wiry hair and appeared to be in his 40’s or 50’s.

Lucciano and Underwood are urging people to be cautious while driving alone at night.

“You never think anything like that is going to happen, but I guess you always need to prepared and expect anything,” Lucciano said.

If you have any information that can help with the investigation, call the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 302-6464.