Who’s running for Alabama governor in 2018?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Another candidate has announced intent to run for Governor of Alabama.

Monday, May 8, 2017, Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington officially announced he was running. He made the announcement at a ceremony at Vulcan Park and Museum. If elected, he says he plans to start by not appointing friends to cabinet positions.

“We’re going to recruit the best and the brightest in different disciplines to be in our cabinet. Then we’re going to charge them with the responsibility of developing a strategic plan,” Carrington explained.

Carrington is the third candidate as well as the third Republican to announce his candidacy for governor. Huntsville mayor Tommy Battle and former Morgan County commissioner Stacy George have also officially announced.

Carrington says he plans to kick off his campaign by getting out into communities across the state, as well as using social media to reach out to voters.