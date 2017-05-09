68-year-old woman thrown into pool while trying to break up party

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Deputies are looking for the person who tossed a 68-year-old resident of a South Florida apartment complex into a pool as she tried to break up an outdoor party.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office report says Nancy James was soaked and bruised when a deputy responded Saturday evening to Players Place apartments in North Lauderdale.

James and another member of the residents association told the deputy that about 200 young people had been in the pool area. James said she was trying to speak with partiers when an unknown male picked her up.

Video later uploaded to social media shows the young man drop James on the concrete pool deck. He then drags her to the edge of the pool and throws her in.

Paramedics examined James at the scene.

