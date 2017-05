BESSEMER, Ala.– The OPM Environmental Company will be performing air quality tests at J.S. Abrams Elementary School this week.

Superintendent Dr. Keith Stewart, says he hopes to get the testing done on Tuesday. The results will be back within 1 to 3 days.

This comes off the heels of teachers and students complaining about getting sick due to mold in the school. The testing is costing the school system just under 2-thousand dollars.