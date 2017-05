BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Investigators are on the scene of a homicide investigation at the Oaks at Springville apartments in east Birmingham.

According to Lt. Sean Edwards, the victim is a 19-year-old black male. Edwards says his girlfriend reportedly found him around 9:45 a.m. and called the police.

Neighbors told officers they heard shots fired Monday night. It’s not yet known if that is related to the homicide or not.