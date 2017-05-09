Lawmakers expected to debate redistricting maps

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this March 3, 2015 file photo, Alabama representatives prepare for the opening session in the house of representatives chambers at the State House in Montgomery, Ala. The Alabama House of Representatives on March 11 approved a bill that included the secrecy provision for drug suppliers. The proposal now goes to the Alabama Senate. Without the legislation, the Alabama Department of Corrections has refused to release information about the suppliers of drugs. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It may be a lengthy fight in the Alabama House of Representatives as lawmakers debate new redistricting maps.

The new maps would change more than half of the districts, also changing who people vote to represent them in the House of Representatives.

According to federals judges, Republican legislators used race as a factor in mapping out the districts in 2012. The US Supreme Court ruled lawmakers have to redraw districts before the 2018 election.

Lawmakers in Jefferson County are not happy about the new maps. They believe that Republicans would maintain the majority based on the redistricting.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s