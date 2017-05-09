Lawmakers expected to debate redistricting maps

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It may be a lengthy fight in the Alabama House of Representatives as lawmakers debate new redistricting maps.

The new maps would change more than half of the districts, also changing who people vote to represent them in the House of Representatives.

According to federals judges, Republican legislators used race as a factor in mapping out the districts in 2012. The US Supreme Court ruled lawmakers have to redraw districts before the 2018 election.

Lawmakers in Jefferson County are not happy about the new maps. They believe that Republicans would maintain the majority based on the redistricting.