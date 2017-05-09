Homewood neighbors get sneak peak of park improvements

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Neighbors in Homewood got a sneak peak of a project that could bring a new city pool and upgrades to park facilities during a public meeting Tuesday night.

The city continues to experience growth and has a lot of young families looking to use park services.

“Youth sports is overcrowded, practices are one time a week, really all sports, we’re having to utilize school fields, we’re having to utilize really every piece grass in Homewood,” said Christopher Bailey, who is on the city’s parks and recreation board.

More than 60 residents showed up to the meeting to provide input and feedback. Early drawings lay out plans for both new and renovated ball fields at West Homewood Park.

In addition to ballfields, park leaders would like to add volleyball courts, upgrade a maintenance facility, and add parking.

Neighbors had different opinions on the possibility of a new pool at Patriot Park. Some asked about the possibility of an indoor pool, but were told an outdoor pool is cheaper.

A few in the audience had concerns the project was moving too quickly.

Parks and recreation leaders want comments from neighbors. Officials will use feedback to create plans, but could start working as soon as the fall.

Residents want to make sure everyone’s opinion is considered.

“I live two blocks away, so you know my kids are growing up, we want them to have a great experience growing up just like we envisioned so this is a big part of it, developing the community,” said Erik Henninger.

Neighbors will soon be able to take a survey for opinions on the proposed plans.

You can learn more by visiting the city’s parks and recreation website, here.