Hoover PD searching for suspect that fired pellets at moving cars

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover police are working to identify the person responsible for shooting at passing cars with a pellet gun on Ross Bridge Parkway. Drivers reported damage to five vehicles between 8 and 10 p.m. Saturday night.

“One time is too many. Five reported? That’s unacceptable,” said Officer Brian Hale with the Hoover Police Department.

He said when the reports first came in, the didn’t know exactly what they were dealing with. Callers reported hearing a loud noise on the highway then finding damage to their cars when they got home.

However, it didn’t take long before they figured out that it was someone with a BB or pellet gun, and they say it’s a huge safety concern.

“We’re going to have folks that say, you know, ‘A BB gun or a pellet gun is harmless.’ But it’s what can happen after,” explained Hale. “We’re talking about shooting a projectile at a moving vehicle where the driver going the speed limit Is not expecting that loud noise or possibly the window shattering.”

Hale said a driver surprised by the pellet’s impact could lose control and hit a pedestrian or another vehicle. He said they want to put a stop to it before something really bad happens, and they’re asking parents for help.

“We want parents to have that conversation with their kids. But also ask them if they know who did this because somebody knows something,” said Hale.

Police believe the person was targeting vehicles on Ross Bridge Parkway between Grand Avenue and Melton Road.

Hale said depending on the cost of repairs, it could be a felony offense. But he said if the guilty party comes forward, they will take that into consideration.