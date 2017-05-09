Hundreds of kids may have to leave Bessemer school following air quality test

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hundreds of kids in Bessemer have been forced to move to a different school for the rest of the academic year.

This action comes amid concerns that their school, Abrams Elementary, is making them sick.

A crew was at the school this morning to test the air quality in this building. The goal is to find out what — if anything — is causing students and teachers to wear air masks in the school building.​

Bessemer Schools Superintendent Keith Stewart hopes to find that missing link by the end of the week – when the results come in.

“We really don’t know whether or not the tests are going to come back positive or negative,” Stewart said. “But we’re not going sit around and wait.”

