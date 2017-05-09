Note threatening to ‘shoot up’ school found at McAdory High

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 16-year-old McAdory High student is being investigated for allegedly threatening to “shoot up” the school.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the school resource officer was alerted to a handwritten threat left in a school restroom. By 8:30, officials say they identified and were questioning a 16-year-old male believed to have left the note. He was not in possession of any weapons.

The school’s principal says the student confessed and cited his break-up with his girlfriend as the reason he left it, but said he didn’t actually mean it.

Officials were able to determine who wrote the note by video from school cameras.