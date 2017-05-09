Suspect in Center Point gas station shooting arrested, charged with attempted murder

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 29-year-old is facing robbery and attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting a convenience store clerk on April 24.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Monterius Derae King of Birmingham was identified as the suspect after detectives received information on May 6. A description of King was broadcast to deputies, and the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force was contacted for assistance.

Officials found King driving along I-22 in west Jefferson County. He was arrested and questioned by detectives. Monday, detectives obtained arrest warrants formally charging King with attempted murder and robbery first degree. He’s also facing a domestic violence and unauthorized use of a vehicle charges in an unrelated case.

King is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with bond set at $90,600