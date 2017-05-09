Team Stephenson wins 5th edition of eCO Savings Race

(CBS42 Community) — After eight months of hard work and sacrifice, Team Jackson, Stephenson, and Wright were the finalists left standing on Monday evening, all hoping to take home the $10,000 grand prize!

eCO Credit Union’s Melissa Stewart says that the community bank feels blessed to have been able to impact the lives of eight different families.

“This fifth year has been bigger and better than ever before. We were so excited to be able to work with eight different teams throughout the race. In January we announced our finalists,” said Stewart. “But our at-home teams didn’t stop working. So we had five teams at home as well that continued to improve their financial picture. We’re really excited to see the strides that all of these teams have made.”

Overall, the eight teams improved their financial pictures by a combined $90,000!

“We are so thankful for the opportunity to work with these teams. They work so hard, and they sacrificed so much, and they really do take to heart what these (eCO Savings Race) coaches say. It really does show the viewers that anybody can do it if you set your mind to it. With the eCO Credit Union, you can walk into a branch and still have that same level of service and financial education,” Stewart said.

For the first time in the race, an at-home winner was chosen. Team Graham was surprised this week with a check for $2,000!

When Stewart opened the envelope and announced that Team Stephenson had won the grand prize, the family was almost at a loss for words.

“It feels amazing to have won this race. We worked so hard! Team Jackson and Team Wright pushed us so hard because they were tough competition,” Danielle said. “Thank you so much, eCO Credit Union. Thank you, CBS 42. We’re so blessed to have this happen in our lives. I’m at a loss for words,” said Jeremy.

Both Team Wright and Team Jackson also are walking away with $2,000 checks!

Soon auditions for the 6th Edition of the eCO Savings Race will begin!

“We’re already talking about how we can make (next year) bigger and better than ever before. We worked with eight teams this year, and that’s been awesome, but over the course of the last five years, we’ve worked with 21 teams to improve their financial pictures by almost $400,000. It’s been incredible to watch, and we’ve caught up with some of those winners, and we see they’re still practicing that lifestyle. So thinking about that financial lifestyle change is huge,” Stewart said.

If you want to be part of the next savings race, be on the lookout for details on CBS42, WIAT.com, and ecosavingsrace.org. Audition dates have not been set yet. We will keep you posted!