Testimony begins in trial of teen accused of murdering Lake Cyrus father

Charleston Wells appears in court. (CBS 42)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Testimony continues Wednesday in a high-profile murder trial. 17-year old Charleston Wells is accused of killing a Hoover father and Iraq war veteran. Our cameras were rolling at the Jefferson County courthouse in Bessemer today as jury selection in the trial wrapped up.

Wells’ attorneys are Charles Salvagio of Birmingham and Tom Mesereau of Los Angeles. Mesereau is known for representing celebrities, including Michael Jackson and Robert Blake.

Testimony in the Wells trial began this afternoon.

He’s accused of killing 33-year old Mike Gilotti outside his Lake Cyrus home in January of 2016. Investigators say robbery was the motive.

