Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office opens new substation in Fosters

FOSTERS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is taking steps to make residents feel safer.

The community of Fosters now has more law enforcement presence after the Sheriff’s Office opened up a brand new community substation in the Fosters shopping center.

Sheriff Ron Abernathy says the new location in the southeast corner of the county will help cut down on response times, so his deputies won’t have to commute all the way from Tuscaloosa. He says the new station will also help reduce crimes in Fosters.

“The key thing is for potential criminals to see those units out there that will prevent crime. Also for our citizens to see us out there and know that we will keep them safe,” Abernathy said. “That’s what our job is. This is going to help us fight crime, and being visible there will make the bad guys think twice.”

The new substation is located on Highway 11 next to the Fosters Foodland.