Vestavia Police arrest local robbery suspect

VESTAVIA, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, officers arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for robberies in the Jefferson County area.

Officers were notified that a possible robbery suspect was leaving Hoover and entering Vestavia on Highway 31. Officers attempted to pull over a vehicle matching the description.

The driver of the vehicle would not pull over, starting a brief pursuit. Officers apprehended him after he ran the car off of the roadway.

The suspect was identified as Cardalle Bruce Osby of Center Point. The Mountain Brook Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department both identified him as the robbery suspect they were looking for.

Vestavia officers charged Osby with receiving stolen property and reckless endangerment. Officials say other agencies will be seeking charges in their jurisdictions as well.