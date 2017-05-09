WATCH: Alabama firefighter narrowly escapes explosion

Staff Report

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —  Authorities are on the scene of a sanitary tanker fire on Dauphin Street just west of I-65. WKRG News 5 cameras captured the dramatic moments as a firefighter narrowly escaped injury.

The video shows the firefighter approaching the truck: as he walks towards it, a tire suddenly explodes. The blast sends him reeling as debris flies towards him. Another firefighter, still putting on his gear, was also close by. He moves a bit further away, as the first firefighter marches on to get the fire under control. Firefighters had the fire out in a matter of minutes.

 

