WASHINGTON (WIAT/AP) – White House announces President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.

The firing comes on the heels of an announcement last Thursday from Comey where he claimed that Russian hacks were imminent in future elections. The statement at a Congressional Panel capped off a tumultuous few months of investigation.

Comey has received scrutiny recently from the Democratic Party over his handling of a probe into Clinton’s emails that occurred weeks before the presidential election.

The recommendation reportedly came from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, according to a release from the White House.

WIAT will continue to update this story.