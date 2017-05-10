ALEA investigating death of woman found off of road in Lowndes County

By Published:

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a death investigation after a woman’s body was found off of a county road, according to the department.

Shmeko Shontae Sturdivant’s body was found off of County 40 in Lowndes County, according to ALEA. The SBI is requesting information that could lead to the successful resolution of the case.

Those that have any information on Sturdivant’s death are asked to call the SBI at (334) 242-1142, ALEA Central Communications at (334) 270-1122, or leave an anonymous tip at (800) 392-8011.

