Autism therapy, midwifery bills up for votes in Senate committees

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — There are just a few days left in this legislative session and time is running out for a few big bills.

A decision is likely to be made Wednesday on whether or not it will be legal for midwives to practice in the state.

The midwives bill would remove misdemeanor charges for certified professional midwives that practice in the state.

Some lawmakers are concerned the bill doesn’t lay out how to make sure practices are regulated. While supporters say this gives women out-of-hospital birth options.

Also going up for a vote in a senate committee, a bill that would require many insurers to cover autism therapy.

Right now, Alabama is one of only five states that does not mandate that insurance policies cover applied behavioral analysis.

It passed the house unanimously, but has been stalled in the Senate, with some lawmakers worrying it costs too much money.