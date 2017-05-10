Business leaders calling for change following a deadly shooting near a Tuscaloosa bar

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Business leaders are calling for the 3000 Bar to be shut down following the shooting death of a 23-year-old over the weekend.

Branden Moss was a former student at the University of Alabama. He was shot and killed while attempting to help an assault victim in a parking lot across from the bar.

Business owners expressed their concerns about the bar during a city council meeting on Tuesday. Tim Olive was one of the several businessmen who stood before the council requesting the bar be closed down.

“My hope tonight was to get in front of the city council and speak my peace to try to make something happen to stop what’s going on,” Olive said. “I boldly asked the city council to revoke their business license.”

The council says the bar doesn’t have a valid operating license. Police say there have been more than 30 noise complaints to alcohol offenses at the bar since Septemeber of 2015.

The council plans to discuss the issue again at next week’s meeting.