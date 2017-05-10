Collegeville cleans up community in ‘Love Your Block’ initiative

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Volunteers in the Collegeville community worked to clean up the neighborhood through the ‘Love Your Block’ initiative.

The community received a $500 award to help with the beautification project. Volunteers planted crepe myrtles and rose bushes along Fred Shuttlesworth Drive.

Meagan Williams with the mayor’s office said, “It’s very important to the residents because it’s beautifying their community. This is where they live. This is where it will be impacted the most, so it’s very important.”

Other ‘Love Your Block” projects include graffiti removal, neighborhood cleanups, park refurbishments, and community gardens.

Love Your Block View as list View as gallery Open Gallery