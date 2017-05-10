Documentary Highlights Siegelman, Scrushy Case and Alleged Injustice

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)–

A new documentary, years in the making, is premiering Wednesday night in Birmingham. It highlights the high-profile conviction of former Governor Don Siegelman and former HealthSouth CEO Richard Scrushy. The filmmakers say it highlights injustice in the case.

Richard Scrushy says he and his wife were moved to tears watching the documentary, saying the other side to this story is finally being told.

Both Scrushy and Siegelman served federal prison time for corruption related charges. Prosecutors say Siegelman sold a seat on a state regulatory board to Scrushy in exchange for donations. Scrushy maintains nothing illegal ever happened.

Filmmakers dove into the circumstances surrounding this case. Even Scrushy was surprised at some of the stuff they uncovered.

Siegelman was unable to comment on the film, due to his probation.

The documentary will premiere at the Alabama Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.