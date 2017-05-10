If My Parents Only Knew: Homophobic Bullying

When it comes to bullying, anything that makes a student seem different from their peers can become a target. According to the National Center for Educational Statistics, more than one out of every five students report being bullied–but when it comes to LGBTQ students, 74.1% say that they were called names or threatened within the past year because of their sexual orientation.

Back in April, CBS 42 attended a ‘Spotlight on Homophobic Bullying’ at the Alabama School of Fine Arts. The event included a panel of speakers–from the Family Equality Council to the Southern Poverty Law Center. However, we wanted to sit down with a 17 year-old student who was participating in the discussion.

Blake Fields has given a TED talk on the subject. You can find his speech on Youtube: Bullying- It’s not what it used to be.

Blake explained that when he was in middle school, he was bullied because several of his classmates assumed that he was gay. His father, Doug Fields, also participated in the panel and shared stories from that time in his son’s life.

“They would say mean comments that would really just get to me after awhile,” Blake remembered. He attributes some of the bullyings to the fact that he dressed differently than some of his classmates and wore his hair longer.

“What people were doing to him was intolerable,” said Doug, “and that’s not the norm.”

The panel included some shocking statistics about LGBTQ students and bullying here in Alabama. We’ll have more of Blake’s story, and a full report on those unsettling numbers tonight on the CBS 42 News at 10:00.