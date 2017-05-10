Jefferson County Sheriffs end chase on Parkway East; 1 suspect in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriffs were involved in a chase that ended at Parkway East and Matthews Ave.
Sheriffs currently have one suspect in custody.
WIAT will continue to update this story as information becomes available.
