Sylacauga’s Cole Grogan breaks state records, leads Aggies to semifinals

Sylacauga, Ala. (WIAT) – Sylacauga’s Cole Grogan is a soccer scoring machine. The Aggies senior standout has led Sylacauga to the state semi-finals and he’s done it in record-breaking fashion.

“He actually had a hat trick that night – scored the career-setting goal with about 46 seconds to go,” said Sylacauga head coach Matt Zedeker.

After scoring his 157th goal – Grogan became the state’s career goal leader and like a true leader, he defers any recognition.

“It was pretty awesome, it was a great experience. I’m just glad to be here. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates,” said Grogan.

“It was great for him, he celebrated hard with our team, he’s very quick to give credit to his teammates because without them he can’t score all those goals,” said Zedeker.

Scoring isn’t the only place you’ll see Grogan’s name in the record books, after his junior season he already owned the state’s career assist record.

“He kind of elevates all of our other player’s play around him,” said Zedeker.

Grogan’s talent and ability to make his teammates better landed him a scholarship at Union University – an NAIA soccer powerhouse.

“Honestly I feel like I’ve reached all my personal goals, I’ve been starting since I was in 8th grade and I’ve got that scholarship I’ve been working for and there’s only one goal left and that’s a state championship,” said Grogan.

The Aggies will play Randolph in the state semifinals Thursday, May 11th.