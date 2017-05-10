Troopers search for speeding motorcyclist who flees into the woods on foot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — State Troopers are looking for a man after attempting to pull him over on his motorcycle this morning on I-65.

According to troopers, they were patrolling a construction zone when they saw two motorcycles speeding by. The troopers attempted to pull them over.

One of the cyclists slowed down and pulled off of the interstate.

The other continued up I-65 and later exited the interstate onto Fields Town Road. The man abandoned his bike and fled into the woods near Coalburg Road.

Troopers were not able to find the suspect.

 

