USF football player from Birmingham charged with sexual battery, false imprisonment

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ladarrius Jackson, the University of South Florida football player arrested earlier this month is now facing new charges for sexual battery and false imprisonment.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputies, 22-year-old Jackson was at an apartment with a woman back in March and, while she was putting things away in her bathroom, asked her several times to shower with him. After the victim denied him, Jackson blocked the door to stop her from leaving.

Deputies say the victim tried to appease him by keeping her clothes on and agreeing to wash her hair, but Jackson grabbed her, removed her clothes and sexually battered her.

After, Jackson allegedly had the victim drive to a nearby pharmacy to get an emergency contraceptive that he made her take in front of him. She then dropped him off at his apartment.

Jackson turned himself in at the Hillsborough County Jail.

Earlier this month, Jackson was charged with sexual battery and false imprisonment following an incident at a residential hall on USF’s Tampa campus.

Right now detectives do not know of any other victims, but encourage anyone who is a victim to come forward.