Woman arrested and charged with abuse after child reportedly injured at church daycare

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — A daycare worker has been arrested by Moody Police after a video came to the department’s attention that reportedly shows the worker abusing a child, according to the department.

Ashleigh Brooke Guin was taken into custody last Wednesday after an incident that reportedly occurred at Bethel Baptist Church on the 8000 block of Moody Parkway. Pictures of the victim show bruises and marks that remained on her arm after the incident.

