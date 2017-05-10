Woman arrested and charged with abuse after child reportedly injured at church daycare

By Published: Updated:

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — A daycare worker has been arrested by Moody Police after a video came to the department’s attention that reportedly shows the worker abusing a child, according to the department.

Ashleigh Brooke Guin was taken into custody last Wednesday after an incident that reportedly occurred at Bethel Baptist Church on the 8000 block of Moody Parkway. Pictures of the victim show bruises and marks that remained on her arm after the incident.

Ashleigh Brooke Guin’s mugshot

WIAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s