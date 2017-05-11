17 year old sought by police in Tuscaloosa student apartment complex shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect in the Wednesday night shooting at the Grand at Rum Creek Apartments that left an 18 year old in critical condition.

Police said Thursday they obtained an attempted murder warrant for 17-year-old James Michael Hartley. They also said they have another suspect in custody as well.

The victim was shot in the torso and initially taken to DCH for treatment with life-threatening injuries. A short time later, he was airlifted to UAB for treatment and is still listed in critical condition.