ALDOT crews replacing two bridges on Alabama Hwy 150

HOOVER, ALA. (WIAT)- Monday construction begins for the Alabama Department of Transportation project that will replace two bridges over the railroad tracks and Shades creek on Alabama Highway 150.

Crews will begin northside of Alabama highway 150.

There are several subdivisions, businesses, and the YMCA.

“It’s going to be a nightmare with traffic. The bridge is already so small and its already get backed up, anytime you head to down 150 towards Lake Cyrus,” said resident Charlies Mackie.

While living in the area say it’s going to be a hassle Joe vice who lives in the Lake Cyrus nieghborhood said it will be worth it in the long run.

“The road is narrow especially when you pass a truck on it. The bridges are so rough and kind of tore up I am glad to see them replace the bridges,” said Vice.

The city of Hoover is reminding drivers to use caution in the area and watch for workers as well as work vehicles in the construction zone.

The city of Hoover said final completion for the new bridge is set for May 2018, and the project is slated to be completed by January 2019.