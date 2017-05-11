Autism Insurance Bill still facing uphill battle

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT)– Lawmakers return to the state house today and time is running out on this session. It is still unclear whether or not the autism insurance bill will make it through all the checks and balances. Even with a favorable vote in a committee Wednesday, some parents are furious that it still may not become law.

Committee Chairman Sen. Trip Pittman (R) Montrose says he may not go through with the routine process of signing the bill to send it to the full senate for the necessary vote.

Sen. Pittman says the negotiations need to continue out of fear for the cost of requiring insurance coverage for autism therapies. There are a lot of changes to the bill. The bill would only apply to large group plan covering 50 or more employees and also there would be an age cap on coverage of 16. If the bill doesn’t make it to the senate soon, time may run out in the session.

Sen. Cam Ward said, “I am going to fight them because this bill is right. And the notion that we can’t have an up or down, yes or no vote, instead of hiding behind procedures, is wrong. I disagree with them on that.”