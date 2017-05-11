Bessemer City Schools Superintendent: Abrams Elementary School air test results expected Friday

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Superintendent Keith Stewart of Bessemer City Schools expects air quality test results from Abrams Elementary School to be delivered Friday.

Crews took air and surface samples from the school Tuesday, after teachers and parents complained about illnesses and raised concerns of mold contamination.

Stewart told CBS 42 Thursday morning that he intends to make those results available to the public.

Earlier this week, Stewart planned to move students and faculty from Abrams to Hard Elementary for the rest of the school year, effective Thursday.

Stewart later reversed his decision, citing logistical issues.

He said he will wait for the test results to come in, and then decide whether to move people out of Abrams.

These developments come nearly one year after air quality tests found mold in the other half of Abrams Elementary, which was used for elementary school students.

That side of the school was closed in August and is still being cleaned and renovated.

Meanwhile, all Abrams students have been attending class in the school’s pre-k building, which was tested this week.

Stewart will meet with parents next week to discuss the issue.